In a one-off flight, Grant Bradley and a squad of spotters get on board airBaltic from Auckland... to Auckland

The plane

A near-new Airbus A220-300, which was on a sales trip around Asia-Pacific and the first of the aircraft to visit New Zealand. This twin-jet is aimed at the 100 to 150-seat market and is the smallest plane in the Airbus stable.

The airline
Based in Riga, Latvia, airBaltic is a fast-growing low-cost carrier with a network of more than 70 destinations throughout Europe and is up against some tough competition in that segment.

The A220 is the smallest in the Airbus stable. Photo / Dean Purcell
My seat

26A. This was in

