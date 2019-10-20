An Auckland hotel has been recognised among the best in the world, scoring the New Zealand record of seven Excellence Awards at the Haute Grandeur Awards.

Auckland's Hotel Grand Windsor, MGallery by Sofitel won Excellence Awards 'Best Boutique Hotel in Oceania', 'Best Historical Hotel in Oceania', 'Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in Oceania', 'Best Luxury Hotel in Oceania'.

Cooke's Restaurant and Bar at Hotel Grand Windsor won Excellence Awards 'Best Head Chef in Oceania' (Jinu Abraham) 'Best Hotel Restaurant in Oceania' and 'Best Interior Design/Architecture in Oceania',

Located in a heritage art deco building on Queen Street that was considered Auckland's first skyscraper, the hotel's designers used the original 1920s architecture as an aesthetic foundation for its relaunch in June 2017.

Advertisement

A suite at Auckland's Hotel Grand Windsor. Photo / Supplied

"Amongst the many awards we have received, these are certainly our most prized accolades because of the true nature of the judging, by our guests," said Christopher Dickinson, General Manager at Hotel Grand Windsor.

"We strive to create the most memorable stay for each of our guests and it's wonderful to know that our accommodation as well as our restaurant has been recognised at such a global level."

High tea at the Hotel Grand Windsor. Photo / Supplied

The Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards uses unbiased, independent results guaranteed by placing emphasis on quality feedback from guests, rather than votes by a panel of judges or general public, to honour the very highest achievements from across the global hotel industry. More than 400 Hotel Grand Windsor guests voted in the 2019 Awards.