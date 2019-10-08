Andrew Parsons checks into the Fairmont Orchid Hotel, Hawaii

Location:

1 North Kaniku Drive, Kohala Coast

Check in: We were in a large group so had special check-in. Staff were friendly and efficient and a lunch was laid on nearby. Our bags were taken from our bus to the rooms.

Nearby: It is delightfully isolated.

Room:1534 south tower 5th floor. All rooms have sea views. Room is spacious with twin double beds, balcony, TV and Keurig pellet coffee machine which is US-hotel standard but inferior in taste to Nespresso. Also has a large fridge.

Bed: Twin doubles with a

