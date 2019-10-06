Anna King Shahab takes a look at some of the gourmet experiences available on cruise ships.

When it comes to cruise dining the spectrum is wide, very wide. Though a daily routine of egg and chips might suit some guests, on many ships there is now a whole world of cuisine to be enjoyed. Some of the most celebrated chefs have put their name and skills behind onboard restaurants, whether they be extra-charge specialty venues or the main dining room. There are luxurious offerings to be sought out, as well as those that leave us feeling fitter rather than merely

