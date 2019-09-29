Once one of the most inaccessible countries in the world, Saudi Arabia, has now unveiled e-visas for passport holders of 49 countries, including the US, UK, the European Union, China, Japan, Australia - and New Zealand. See all eligible countries here.

In recent years, only Muslim pilgrims, workers with sponsored business visas and family members of Saudi nationals were eligible for visitor visas.

Now the new e-visas can be applied for online for SR440 (NZ$185). The official website for Saudi Arabia e-visas, is visa.visitsaudi.com. Other websites will try to charge a fee for helping you with the process.

This comes as the country drops its strict dress code for foreign women as it seeks for the first time to lure holidaymakers to the kingdom.

Foreign women won't have to wear an abaya, although they'll be instructed to wear "modest clothing," said Ahmed Al-Khateeb, chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage and a key adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as reported by Traveller.

A Saudi couple in 2002 at a seaside resort in Durrat Al-Arus, Saudi Arabia. Photo / Getty Images

Saudi Arabia tourist visas will be valid for 12 months and for multiple entries. Visitors can stay for up to 90 days per visit, and no longer than 180 days total in one year.

The June Vogue Arabia cover featuring Her Royal Highness Princess Hayfa Bint Abdullah Al Saud poised to drive a red convertible was a groundbreaking moment. Photo / File

The kingdom has already grappled with a slew of social changes over the past few years, and some Saudis are thrilled by the transformation.

Others remain deeply conservative, however, and the sight of foreign tourists roaming the streets of Riyadh without abayas will be controversial.

It's also unclear how far the kingdom is willing to bend rules about alcohol and unmarried couples staying together -- both banned -- that could be off-putting to potential visitors. Some hotels have been told not to ask about the marital status of guests.

Saudi Arabia has some of the strictest laws for women in the world and the Arab kingdom has identified offenses against decency that will be punishable with a fine.

The new code of conduct lists 19 different offenses that include dressing immodestly, public displays of affection, taking photos of others without their permission, spitting, littering and playing music at prayer time.

Female tourists are expected to cover their shoulders and knees. However, they will not be required to cover their hair.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched an ambitious plan to reform Saudi Arabia's society - dubbed Vision 2030. Although the program includes some social aspects, such as the promotion of entertainment, there are doubts about whether it will be able to address the entrenched gender inequality.