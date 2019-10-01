Andrew Alderson lounges back with a few culinary treats while meeting some Cricket World Cup deadlines from London King's Cross to Newcastle, or so he thought...

The train:

British Rail Class 800, Hitachi Super Express.

Price: $109 one way.

Duration: In theory, a serene 3hr 2m through the English countryside; in practice, a sweaty 5hr 20m, including 90 minutes stuck at Potters Bar with electrical failure on the edge of the London commuter belt.

My seat: A discreet pair of them at the back of a carriage. From here I could tuck into my stash of Pret a Manger goodies

