A Scottish tourist "passed a hat" and raised £5000 ($9800) for Thomas Cook staff who lost their jobs during the one of the ailing company's last-ever flights.

Staff on the flight from Las Vegas to Manchester were informed while still on board that they were now unemployed and wouldn't be getting paid this month.

Once the plane touched down in the UK a Scottish woman stood up and ordered the other passengers to contribute to a whip round.

A joyful moment for everyone on board. Photo / Facebook

Another passenger, Stephanie, from Leeds, told the Daily Record that all of the passengers were made aware of the company's fate by the pilot - who told them that staff wouldn't be getting paid for the journey.

She said: "When we got on the plane, the staff were really friendly and professional.

"One of the staff members made an announcement at the beginning of the journey to say they knew as much as we did, so please bear that in mind if you hear anything.



"And she said, if you're that way inclined, please say a little prayer for us and it got a bit emotional as everyone started clapping.

"Staff were so professional during the flight, they didn't mention it, but as soon as we landed, they got the news.

"At the end, the pilot came over on the tannoy and said 'That's the end of our dream.'

"And he mentioned how staff wouldn't be getting paid so he asked us to thank the rest of the crew.

"Then, everyone clapped again and staff were in tears and thanking the passengers for making it a nice flight.

"But towards the end of the journey, passengers had started a little collection but it ended being quite a big collection.

"Everyone was putting in their remaining dollars and I think there were two bags going around so it turned out to be a lot of the money.

"And it got handed over at the end of the flight and staff came over the tannoy, they thanked us again for the support, and said how overwhelmed they were.

"It was really emotional, passengers were crying. It's crazy that staff didn't know about it until landing."