Hugh Morris meets the world's most frequent flier

In his 65 years, Tom Stuker has flown the equivalent distance of 843 times around the world, clocking up more than 34 million kilometres and making him the human who has flown the furthest on the planet.

The honour is a curious one, eliciting more questions than answers: How? Where? Why?

How? All on United. He is the American airline's most distinguished customer, and even has a 747 named after him.

Where? Everywhere, including Australia more than 300 times, and every single US state in just 50 days (which earned him first-class

