Highclere Castle has seen plenty of upstairs-downstairs drama over the years as the real life setting for six series of the award-winning Downton Abbey. Although the stately home will be returning to the screen one last time in the Downton Abbey feature film, there is still one further opportunity to see how the other half live.

Airbnb are offering two lucky guests the chance to live it up like the Crawleys.

The holiday listings platform is inviting fans of the show to book an immersive stay in the Earl or Carnarvon's stately home.

You are invited: Guests will be treated to a formal dinner with the Canarvons. Photo / Supplied

The couple will be granted almost unfettered access to the castle's 300 rooms and 1000 acres landscaped parkland gardens. From the grand function rooms to the mazy servants' quarters, guests are welcome to experience life as landed aristocracy - or embody their inner butler and follow in the footsteps of Mr. Carson.

Withdraw into the Highclere drawing room. Photo / Supplied

Prospective visitors will be the guests of the current Earl and Countess of Carnarvon.

On November 26th they will be treated to an extravagant formal dinner and an overnight stay in the familiar settings of the show.

As the occupants of Highclere, the Carnarvons are used to entertaining company and have shared their house with Downton actors and film crews for the best part of a decade.

Almina Herbert, Countess of Carnarvon and first-time Airbnb host. Photo / Supplied

"It's an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay," Almina Herbert, Countess of Carnarvon and first-time Airbnb host.

"Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history. I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests."

Stay the night at Downton and see how the other half live. Photo / Supplied

The listing will go live on the Airbnb website from October 2nd, to coincide with the release of the Downton motion picture.

Bookings for two guests will cost $290 with a donation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Guests are reminded that this once-in-a-lifetime stay will be held midweek on November 26, formal eventing wear is essential, and that only one butler will be provided per person.

RSVP to airbnb.com/downtonabbey