Rosalie Willis goes on a journey of discoveries in Papua New Guinea.

Rolling our suitcases along smooth pavement and stepping into the air-conditioned shuttle, it was like we were stepping back into the future.

The modern touches of our van were a luxury. Seat belts, what were these things? And handles on the back of the seats, they would have been handy on our earlier drive from Goroka to Mt Hagen. Zooming along smooth, sealed roads, it felt like years since I had seen a traffic light.

The past 10 days had been a roller coaster of experiences, featuring extremes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.