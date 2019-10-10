A luxury break in the Bay of Islands becomes more than just a foretaste of summer writes Bruce Munro

As winter deepened we got it into our heads to take a break in the Bay of Islands.

This was to be a splendid escape from the dreary monotony of months going to and from work under street lights; a vouchsafe in the heart of New Zealand's hospitable, historic North of better days to come.

The Bay of Islands. The very name was a connotation cornucopia. Beaches, yachts, seafood and wine, extended family holidays, million-dollar bachs with $10 million views, all

