As told to Elisabeth Easther.

I was born in Switzerland, and when I was 4 my father got a job in Kenya with an engineering company. He was supposed to go for two months, which turned into two years, so my mother, my brother and I moved there too. I went to the German school so I could easily integrate back into the European system, but we never went back.

For school camps, we did things like climb Mount Kenya or go white-water rafting. We went on a camel safari and travelled in big overland trucks to go camping. We

