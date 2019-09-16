As told to Elisabeth Easther.

I was born in Switzerland, and when I was 4 my father got a job in Kenya with an engineering company. He was supposed to go for two months, which turned into two years, so my mother, my brother and I moved there too. I went to the German school so I could easily integrate back into the European system, but we never went back.

For school camps, we did things like climb Mount Kenya or go white-water rafting. We went on a camel safari and travelled in big overland trucks to go camping. We also went for a dinghy trip across Lake Naivasha and hippos popped up all around us. On Sundays, we'd say, "Let's go to a safari park for the afternoon" and go to places like Masai Mara. I loved the giraffe centre. You could stay there and giraffes would visit you at breakfast. They have enormous heads, almost as big as you are as a child, and they have huge blue tongues. They'd eat out of your hand, so you'd come away covered in slobbery giraffe slime. I always wanted my own giraffe. We had a big acacia tree in our driveway and I thought a giraffe would be perfect, but Mum said no.

Sometimes we'd go to the coast 500km away. We would travel on old colonial overnight trains with our own cabin. Setting off from Nairobi we'd pass through the slums, then into the openness of national parks and deserts, stopping now and then at stations so people could get on and off. Then we'd wake up at the seaside, all white sandy beaches, palm trees and beautiful sunsets. In the morning local fishermen would come by our villa and show us their catch and we'd buy their fish for dinner.

My love for hospitality and tourism was born in Africa and ever since high school I knew I would study hotel management. In the summer holidays when I was in Year 13, my parents encouraged me to experience working in a hotel, to be sure it was what I wanted. I worked at the Lausanne Palace Hotel. I was just 17 and it was my first time living away from home. I stayed in the girls' boarding house next to the railway station. I worked weekends, early starts and long days and, over two months I worked in housekeeping, the restaurant, the kitchen. And that sealed it, I knew what I wanted to do and after school I studied hospitality management at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.



My boyfriend, Richard, my husband now, was originally in the British Army, a helicopter pilot in the air corps and for the millennium I went to stay with him in London. Richard had been hired to fly a news helicopter over the Thames, to film the fireworks and I was stuck in a hotel. Because everyone was so scared about the "millennium bug", the hotel closed down, everything closed, the bar closed. I couldn't even get a bottle of Champagne because everyone was waiting for the electronic crash. So my millennium was memorable for being boring.

A few days later, we flew to New Zealand for Richard's sister's wedding. We loved Paihia, and on the morning of the wedding, we went kayaking to avoid the family madness. Then we hired a car and did thousands of kilometres. We went bungy jumping and jet boating in Queenstown. We had a friend in Wanaka who flew us to Milford. That was my first exposure to New Zealand and I absolutely loved it. Everything was very laid-back and everyone so friendly.

After I finished university we moved to New Zealand, and when Richard got a job in New Plymouth in 2005 we moved there and started Heliview. We were there for 10 years, doing scenic flights over Mount Taranaki and the Central Plateau. But New Plymouth was going through a bit of a tourism downturn so it was hard work. Then we went to a helicopter conference in Queenstown. We drove down to make a holiday of it and were amazed at how many tourists were in the South Island in winter, and we wondered how busy it would be in summer. Within a year, we'd moved to Cromwell. One great thing about Cromwell, at the junction you can go left, right, up or down and go somewhere different, but in Taranaki there are just two routes in and out — it is an oasis, but it's not on the way to anywhere.

Our most popular trip is a 45-minute scenic flight with alpine landing and we serve hot chocolate in winter and locally made fruit juices in summer. Guests can also be dropped at a vineyard for lunch, Goldfield Jet Boat or Highlands Motorsport Park. We also offer wine tasting at altitude with Mount Michael Wines, and a new thing we started last year, Heli Jeep Wine Tours, showcases Central Otago's wineries. We also get a lot of marriage proposals, and so far nobody has ever said no — I do hope that doesn't jinx our 100 per cent success rate!

Jolanda Folae runs Heliview Scenic Helicopter Flights, Central Otago, with her husband, Richard.