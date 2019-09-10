Planning a week away but can't find exactly what you want in accommodation? You could do a lot worse than a superyacht.

These charter boats belonging to Super Yachts Monaco and Charter World have been sculpted to meet the every want and whim a billionaire could have.

Among the fleet of ships to rent you'll find outdoor cinemas and onboard beauticians.

There's even one with its own submarine. It all goes to prove that there's nothing you'd ever need that can't fit aboard a luxury yacht – providing you have the budget.

On that subject, all of these boats are available for charter by the week or to buy.

So have a peruse for a private cruise – one can dream – and have a look at these five superyachts for hire.

Khalilah – from $420,000

At 49metres the Kahalilah is instantly recognisable for her sculpted carbon-composite shape and golden finish. (There's no danger of getting onto the wrong super yacht here!)

Showy, gold Kahalilah is instantly recognisable. Photo / Supplied, SuperYachtsMonaco

Inside she's decorated with a number of tasteful pop-art pictures and deck-height windows and glass doors, to make sure you have a great view from every angle.

The centrepiece however, has to be the custom cactus-wood dining table for you and 9 guests.

The extendable staircase is a cool feature. Photo / Supplied, SuperYachtsMonaco

However the serious fun is to be had on and over the water. The Khalilah's raft full of toys include a jet pack, a hoverboard, jetskis a pair of paddleboards and an extending stairway (cum-diving-platform) that floats over the water.

Aurelia – from $180,000

The Aurelia's classic design and livery makes it look like a vintage race car. With a go-faster stripe of orange down the sky blue hull, the number 10 paintwork is sure to get motors racing.

Aurelia's sky-blue sporting design is full of toys and entertainment. Photo / Supplied, Charter Yachts

There's space for up to eight guests, in four rooms.

Bedroom names are equally sports-car themed, with Italian supercars Bertone and Zagato being the namesakes of two.

It's not all about cars though. There's an enormous inflatable slide that can be mounted on the top deck.

You'll have it inflated quicker than you can say "On your marks, Get set, go!"

Racing stripe: The Aurelia's racing car design comes with a playful inflatable slide. Photo / Suppliued, CharterYachts

Saluzi – from $825,000

At 69 metres, the Saluzi is the ultimate party boat.

Saluzi is the ultimate party boat. Photo / Supplied, SuperYachtsMonaco

With more than adequate accommodation for up to 32 guests in 16 suites, there's plenty for everyone to do. With games tables and a floating casino, there's no need to wait until you're in international waters to break out a game of high-seas poker.

Open air cinema: The Saluzi has a karaoke bar and screening platform. Photo / Supplied, SuperYachtsMonaco

There's also two bars, a karaoke bar and another outdoors next to an open air cinema. There's no excuse for boredom on the Saluzi.

One of the more novel inclusions is an open sea swimming pool.

Pool party: Saluzi's unique pool pad keeps out jellyfish. Photo / Supplied, SuperYachtsMonaco

The netted swimming platform means that there's plenty of space to swim, free of jellyfish.

superyachtsmonaco.com/charter/saluzi



Savannah – from $171,890,000

Savannah is a beautiful ship to look at, she's even better to look out of.

No shortage of space: Savannah is huge. Photo / Supplied, SuperYachtsMonaco

Sat low to the waterline Savannah has a set of feature windows that dip below the water, providing an uninterrupted glimpse into the 'life aquatic'.

Nautilus: The half submereged Nemo Room has unique windows. Photo / Supplied, Feedship

The Nemo Room as it is called is an underwater lounge which can be transformed into a cinema and screening room.

Savannah: The ship has its own 9-metre swimming pool. Photo / Supplied, SuperYachtsMonaco

If that's not close enough to the wet stuff, there's also a nine-metre swimming pool, as part of the gym and spa.

superyachtsmonaco.com/charter/savannah



Sofia – yours for $27,502,400 euros

This super yacht come with a they're throwing in something to sweeten the deal:

The Sofia comes with its own mini-submarine.

Sofia is the boat for millionaires to live out their Jaques Cousteau fantasies. Photo / Supplied, SuperYachtsMonaco

The three-seat submarine is something you'd expect to find on a high-tech research vessel. However you'll find plenty of luxury additions that are less Jaques Cousteau. These include a curved bar and an elevator to help navigate the enormous 42 metre vessel.

Yellow submarine: Yes, Sofia comes with a three-seat mini-sub. Photo / Supplied, SuperYachtsMonaco

There's plenty of space for you and nine guests in the Sofia's large staterooms, for you to 'decompress' after a dive in the mini-sub.

superyachtsmonaco.com/sales/sofia