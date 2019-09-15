Tiana Templeman uncovers deals that can save you money on cruise holidays.

Explore North America's historic Columbia River on a paddlewheeler, skip the single supplement with Aurora Expeditions, or sail from London to Auckland with Cruise & Maritime Voyages for a bargain price. This month's cruise deals are ideal for travellers whose love of cruising is larger than their wallets.

Super savings for first timers

First-time guests sailing on Coral Expeditions ' new ship Coral Adventurer and Coral Discoverer can save up to $1710 on bookings made before December 31. Destinations include the islands of Indonesia, Tasmania, the Kimberley, Papua New Guinea, the South Pacific, Raja Ampat and the Spice Islands.

Free airfares

has launched a Fly & Cruise Sale on a selection of the line's most enriching ocean and river cruise itineraries for culturally curious travellers. The deal includes free flights as well as companion airfare offers, delivering savings of up to $6410 per couple.



Skip the single supplement

Solo travellers who book an Aurora or Balcony Stateroom C with Aurora Expeditions before September 30 pay no single supplement on selected Aurora Expeditions' itineraries including Patagonia & Chilean Fjords, West Greenland Explorer, and Arctic Discovery.



Explore the historic Columbia River

American Queen Steamboat Company is offering savings of up to $1555 per couple on eight-night cruise packages along North America's historic Columbia River. The deal includes one night's pre-cruise accommodation, a seven-night cruise, hop-on-hop-off shore excursions, beer and wine with dinner and soft drinks, water and speciality coffees throughout the cruise.



Set sail in Southeast Asia and save

Fly return to Southeast Asia for free plus receive Free Suite Upgrades and Earlybird Savings of up to $3013 per couple with Scenic on 2020/21 sailings. This deal is valid until October 31 on journeys of 13 days or more. Savings of up to $1600 per couple are available on shorter itineraries.



Live the dream

Save up to 30 per cent on Explorer Dream cruise s departing Auckland and Sydney from October 2019 to February 2020. This deal celebrates Dream Cruises' inaugural Australia and New Zealand season and is valid for bookings made prior to October 1.



Nautical but Nice

Save up to $850 plus receive 50 per cent reduced per person deposits on selected Australia and New Zealand cruises with Carnival Cruises ' Nautical But Nice Sale. Itineraries include the Pacific Islands, Great Barrier Reef, and a trans-Pacific sailing from Sydney to Honolulu via Tahiti. Book before September 30.



Sail solo and save

Uniworld is reducing or waiving the single supplement select river cruises in 2019. Choose from sailings in Central Europe, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain, and Russia. This deal includes the line's new Magnificent Moselle & Rhine itinerary and is valid until sold out.

The pool deck of Cruise & Maritime Voyages' Vasco de Gama. Photo / Supplied

Buy one get one free

Buy one fare and get one free on selected Cruise & Maritime Voyages ' upcoming Australasian season sailings. This deal includes departures from Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore, and a 48-night voyage from London to Auckland.