Tim Roxborogh on the joys of moaning about your holiday.

Taking my sick friend to the "medium" hospital in India

It's quite the dilemma: your mate of 20-years is semi-passed out in a hotel room in the south of India with a raging fever and intermittent hallucinations. You've made the call to rush him to hospital and your local guide gives you an unexpected multi-choice: "Do you want the cheap hospital, the medium hospital or the expensive hospital?"

To which the obvious response – at least in my mind – was to ask two questions: how expensive the "expensive" hospital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.