Caroline Sowerby makes a return to the Timber Trail, this time without the stress.

"Can you hear that? That's a kākā calling, that's really cool," says Doug. We're starting out on the first section of the Central North Island's Timber Trail, having just finished scrubbing and disinfecting our bike wheels before entering Pureora Forest Park, renowned for its birdlife and ancient podocarps.

It's been two and a half years since I last rode the Timber Trail with friends and since then I've wanted to come back and bring my husband, Doug. When the opportunity arose to stay at the Timber

