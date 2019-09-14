Alexia Santamaria takes a food-lover's road trip down the south coast of NSW.

Pulling out through Sydney's traffic, planes flying disturbingly low over my car, I am disproportionately excited about my trip down the New South Wales coast from Sydney to Eden. I'm on a trail of tastiness, and have heard the landscape will impress me as much as the food.

Blowhole beauty

My first stop is Kiama, two hours from Sydney and after a quick bite at local favourite, Penny Whistler's, I'm off to see the famous blowhole. I see why it's a local attraction; wild blue waves crashing

