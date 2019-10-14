Eleanor Hughes is mesmerised by the sound of Brazilian history.

The Candomble ceremony I witnessed last night, shortly after arriving in Salvador da Bahia was bewildering.

An Afro-Brazilian religion, brought to Brazil by West Africans during the slave trade which began around the mid-16th century, it's a mixture of Yoruba, Fon and Bantu beliefs, and Catholicism.

White-dressed followers lunged and twirled on a red-painted floor strewn with eucalyptus smelling leaves in the hot, claustrophobic room of a suburban house. Eyes rolled back, bodies trembled, some shook violently as if possessed. Bizarrely, popcorn was thrown around. Almost unabated, men beat drums.

