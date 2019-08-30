In an extract from her collection of essays, Someone's Wife, Linda Burgess – author and wife of ex-All Black Robert Burgess – describes arriving in Lyon, where he was to play rugby, in the early 1970s.

e get off the plane in Lyon. The man at Customs says, "Vous venez de Londres?" And Robert says, "What?" I've had a few years of being barely adequate at French at school and university but he has managed to be in the A stream all the way through school yet avoid a second language. In his 3rd Form year, someone pushed him in

