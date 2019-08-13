The land of the free, and late capitalism, is also the land of the "emotional support animal".
Somehow.
Anyway, on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued its final say on the subject and added miniature horses to the list of service animals that can fly in any cabin.
Ponies are 2-3 feet tall and weigh up to 45 kilos. Living up to 35 years, they are not unlike large dogs in their comforting presence and ability to perform complex tasks.
Trained miniature horses are officially recognised in the Americans with Disabilities Act as legitimate service animals and the agency has decided they must be able to fly.
The declaration isn't a law, but it indicates that there could be punishments for the U.S. airlines that violate it.
Excuse me, off to see a man about a pony.