The land of the free, and late capitalism, is also the land of the "emotional support animal".

Somehow.

Crikey, me too. Photo / Getty

Phew, much better. Photo / Getty Images

Anyway, on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued its final say on the subject and added miniature horses to the list of service animals that can fly in any cabin.

Emotional support pony pic.twitter.com/Hhg1wrR8Xa — Jared Dillian (@dailydirtnap) January 19, 2017

Ponies are 2-3 feet tall and weigh up to 45 kilos. Living up to 35 years, they are not unlike large dogs in their comforting presence and ability to perform complex tasks.

Advertisement

Trained miniature horses are officially recognised in the Americans with Disabilities Act as legitimate service animals and the agency has decided they must be able to fly.

An Emotional Support PONY on an airplane. It happens! pic.twitter.com/LdWmV0eG2y — Mojo In The Morning (@MojoInTheMorn) January 13, 2016

The declaration isn't a law, but it indicates that there could be punishments for the U.S. airlines that violate it.

He managed to get a #pony on board a commercial flight by being considered an ’emotional support animal’, well played sir! pic.twitter.com/SDja79S6Ve — Tom Maloney (@t2gunner) April 30, 2017

Excuse me, off to see a man about a pony.