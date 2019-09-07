Tired of Thailand? Bored with Bali? Fed up with Fiji? Sick of Samoa? Mauritius is a tropical island destination with it all and it's more affordable and accessible than you may think, writes Christine Retschlag.

I am standing in a Mauritian cave, in the middle of the Indian Ocean, sipping a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

The cave in question is "La Cave", or the new wine cellar at the LUX Belle Mare, a luxury resort on the east coast of Mauritius.

And, like the rest of the world, the Mauritians have discovered the magic of Marlborough.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This is just one of

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.