The arrival:

Emirates has four business class lounges spread around Terminal 3 at its Dubai hub. Head for the one nearest your departure gate. You will be advised which one at priority check-in (after being dropped kerbside by a chauffeur-driven car and your luggage taken to a counter) so, while it's a massive, sprawling terminal, the lounge is easy to find.

Entry: A business class ticket will get you in, as will the gold and platinum tiers of the airline's Skywards loyalty scheme. You can access the lounge for four hours for US$130 and children under 12 are half-price. If you're travelling Economy it's worth doing the sums - especially if you've got a cheap flight already and need a treat en route. Then again, the public areas aren't shabby either.



Food and drink: There are two main dining areas that emptied quickly after the morning rush. The breakfast choices weren't overwhelming, with a standard Western range and local fare. There's a good range of fresh fruit, smoothies and juices. The Champagne is Moet at the front of what was an impressive array of new and old world wines. If you're celebrating, there's a Moet & Chandon Champagne bar in Concourse B and the airline has plans to roll them out in Concourse A soon.

Fellow guests: This is one of the crossroads of the world, so they're from everywhere. A fascinating place for people-watching.

The ''garden' section of one of Emirates' Business Class lounges at Dubai. Photo / Grant Bradley

The space:

My flight departed from the western lounge of Concourse A and this lounge was among the largest. Staff told me it's busy around peak departure periods of 1am and 7am (the Auckland flight left at 10am) but during the rest of the day the sprawling. The 8600sq m naturally lit lounge is relaxed. There are no flight announcements, which adds to the peaceful vibe.

There's a Skywards desk staffed around the clock by very helpful people. It's very handy to join on the spot and get free Wi-Fi on board your flight - a large business centre, four shower rooms for women, eight shower rooms for men and a handicapped shower.

It's easy to find a quiet spot in the Emirates lounge. Photo / Grant Bradley

There are semi-enclosed sleeping areas where passengers were doing just that, a fun-looking kids' play area behind in a glassed-off section, a main bar near what is known as the ''garden'' area with a fountain. The two main dining areas that emptied quickly after the morning rush.

Entertainment: There is an impressive range of newspapers - as you'd expect in a quality lounge. The opaque glass wrapping the three massive concourses makes plane-spotting a little blurry but the world's biggest fleet of A380s, which congregate in Dubai, is hard to miss.

The view's a bit blurry but it's a good one. Photo / Grant Bradley

The Cigar Bar is a great space, a huge range of Cuban cigars and a clubby feel (pity you need to be a smoker to really enjoy it) and other services include a handy (free) lockable phone-charging cabinet and shoe shining service, which you pay for.

The kids' play area in the lounge. Photo / Grant Bradley

Final word:

A pleasure to visit and while vast, there are plenty of small, intimate spaces you can make your own. Generally it's a one-floor elevator ride down straight to the air bridge to your plane. What could be easier than that?