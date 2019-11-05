The dark attraction of tourist sites associated with disasters and mass murders appears to be growing, but the Dark Tourism craze covers a whole spectrum of questionable taste, writes Thomas Bywater

Following the success of HBO's television drama, visitors to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone have mushroomed. Tourism companies reported a 40 per cent increase in visitors. Now Craig Mazin's Chernobyl is luring people back to the site from which 50,000 people were displaced by an invisible, radioactive death.

But it's not just destinations featured by hit TV dramas that are enjoying growth from the dark tourism trend.

Last year

