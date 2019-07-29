COMMENT:

Aeroplane recliners shouldn't have a seat to sit on, argues Jarrod Gilbert.

Twitter is a bastion of intelligence and honesty, and therefore I reserve all of my serious considerations for it. The other day I wrote this:

"Just FYI, if you recline your seat on a plane, you are an ass. If you recline your seat on a plane and don't think you're an ass, read this tweet again."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Funnily enough, I'd just got off a plane. And an ass occupied the seat ahead of me.

One Twitter genius replied, "This is a stupid take".

Which of course is