Instead of buying a Porsche, Angus Nisbet took on the gruelling challenge of running the epic Marathon des Sables — and had an epiphany

Classic midlife crisis behaviour it may be, but last year I gave up drinking and set myself a 12-month challenge. And, as sports cars and extramarital affairs aren't really my thing, I looked elsewhere for something that would really test me and raise money for Children with Cancer, too.

The Marathon des Sables (MdS) — or "Marathon of the Sands" — has always held a macabre appeal for me. This year's, the 34th, was to cover