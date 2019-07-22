Bronwyn Sell flies aboard Tigerair flight TT398 going from Sydney to Proserpine.

The plane

: A320.

Price: A very reasonable AU$243 ($253) return.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Flight time: 2hr 15m.

My seat : 27A — a window seat at the back. I paid a few bucks extra to select my seat because I like seeing the world from above. I took a punt on a window seat at the rear, which paid off — I ended up with an entire row to myself. A poor man's air sofa. You can buy a queue-jump pass for A$3, although I don't understand why

Related articles: