Deal of the week: Marvellous Mekong

Cruise the Mekong River, exploring everything from farmlands to palaces en route from Phnom Penh, Cambodia to Vietnam. Priced from $3399 each, twin-share, the cruise departs on selected dates between January and April and between July and December next year. You'll be taken from the bustling city to peaceful backwaters and immersed in the history and culture of Southeast Asia.

Contact: your own travel agent or AvalonWaterways, 0800 000 883 or

avalonwaterways



Rocking in Sydney

School of Rock — The Musical is taking to the stage at Capitol Theatre in Sydney and you can be in the audience with an A-Reserve matinee ticket. Two nights' accommodation and a ticket to the show are priced from $359 each, twin-share. Return flights from New Zealand can also be arranged. The musical is on from November 10 through to March 1 next year. This package applies to travel between December 14-29 or from January 2-23.

There are upgrade and extension options available.

Book by January 9.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132or helloworld.co.nz



Vanuatu for you

Return Air Vanuatu fares from Auckland to Port Vila and four nights at the 4.5-star Warwick Le Lagon in a Garden View room are priced from $1049 each, twin-share, for travel this spring and summer. Return airport transfers in Vanuatu and daily breakfasts are included. Be as relaxed and lazy as you like or have a go at a multitude of activities on offer. Travel is available from: September 1 to 12; November 10 to December 15; and January 18 to March 29. Book by July 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz



Royal engagement

Cruise from Auckland to Adelaide over seven nights aboard the elegant and luxurious ocean liner, Queen Elizabeth. Priced from $1739 each, twin-share, in a Britannia Inside Stateroom. All main meals and on-board entertainment are included and discounted fares are available for bookings made by August 31.

The cruise departs from Auckland on January 21.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or helloworld.co.nz



Book your Gold Coast PGA

Bring a little spontaneity into your life and book this very last-minute deal for an 18-day tour of Scandinavia, the Baltic, Russia, Lithuania and Poland. Priced from $6699 each, twin-share, this premium-style tour is discounted by almost $1000 and departs on August 28. Starting in Berlin and ending in Warsaw, this journey is guided by local experts and features exclusive experiences not usually accessed by mainstream tourism. The price covers many meals, transport by luxury coach, the Sapsan Train and high-class sea-view cruising.

The accommodation is carefully "hand-picked".

Contact: your own travel agent or Insight Vacations, 0800568 769 or insightvacations.com

Trip Notes: Stacey Morrison on why New Zealanders have an in-built voyager spirit

Trip Notes: The Hits' Stacey Morrison

We discuss Magic Mike's routine, LGBT+ Travel and why Kiwis should visit Russia with Stacey Morrison.