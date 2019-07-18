A Colombian man was arrested on Tuesday at Barcelona airport after his dodgy-looking hairdo raised suspicion.

The ridiculous wig drew the attention of Police, who described the man in a statement as "considerably nervous" and wearing a toupee of "disproportionate size."

The hunch was right as, when taken in for questioning, the airport police discovered a bulging, 503g package of cocaine taped to the man's head.

This ridiculous bulge was worth an estimated 30,000 euros (NZ$50,000).

Reasonable suspicion: The man was discovered with 500g of drugs under his wig. Photo / Handout

The police wasted no time in dubbing the sting "Operation Toupee", when the passenger was intercepted on a flight from Bogota to Barcelona's El Prat airport in June.

The cultural links between Colombia and Spain have made it a busy route for drug runners trying to enter Europe.

As Spanish customs put tougher measures in place to intercept drugs, cocaine smugglers have become increasingly creative.

Previously, cheeky cocaine traffickers have been foiled hiding drugs in breast implants, pineapples and even plaster casts on broken bones.

However Spanish police have had to tip their hats to this Colombian trafficker for the sheer ridiculousness of his hair-brained scheme.