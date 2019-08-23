Laura Waters set out to walk the 3000km Te Araroa trail, but when her walking partner dropped out on the second day, she was faced with a choice: abandon the journey, or face her fears and continue on alone? She chose to walk on. The following is an extract from book Bewildered.

'I don't know if I can go on,' says Belle quietly, stopping in her tracks.

I wince. I've been dreading this moment, somehow sensing it might come. I think I felt it months before we even started. 'Really?'

Our boots sink into the soft sand, weighed down

