In almost three months, the climb up Uluru will be closed for good — but the decision to shut the hour-long hike is stirring debate, reports news.com.au.

One Nation's Pauline Hanson and radio host Steve Price appeared on Today this morning to argue why the sacred rock should stay open to climbers.

But the breakfast show's choice of having Price and Ms Hanson, both caucasian Australians, debate the topic alongside Today host Deb Knight, also a caucasian Australian, has been lashed on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Australians described the debate as "racist" and "unbalanced".

Let’s talk Uluru climbing with … Pauline Hanson and Steve Price. Couldn’t they find anyone whiter? https://t.co/9br4H2qbaQ — Jonathan Green (@GreenJ) July 15, 2019

Yawuru woman Shannan Dodson, who works as an Indigenous Affairs Adviser for Media Diversity Australia and is on the committee for NAIDOC week, said Uluru should have the same significance as any other of the world's sacred sites.

"The issue around climbing Uluru is that it is a sacred place and at the end of the day, when you see how much the world rallied around the destruction of Notre Dame and how significant that is, people understand there are sacred places based around culture and religion," she said.

"The fact you can't then translate that to Uluru having the same significance is undermining.

"For me, it feels like Western cultures and values are always elevated above other cultures and values. It's saying Aboriginal cultures and values are less important. It's just a thinking that we're less than them and that our culture and values don't matter."

Never watch either @TheTodayShow or @sunriseon7 because of the lack of any sort or reasoned or balanced discussion, plus they are just boring. No prizes for guessing what Pauline Hanson or Steve Price thought on the issue. So predictable. — Malcolm Astle (@Callum_bec) July 15, 2019

If by exhausting you mean hella racist, then yeah. — JeremyBearimy (@karlamac24) July 15, 2019

Ms Dodson said not including another viewpoint on the Today panel was "problematic".

"Obviously the show has two people with the same opinion about climbing Uluru," she said.

"It would've been better to have a traditional owner or someone with a connection to Uluru to explain the significance and explain why the conversation was happening and why it needs to be closed down.

"It's not like we don't understand what a sacred place is. Obviously not including another viewpoint is problematic."

Today reporter Brooke Boney, a Gamilaroi Gomeroi woman, was later asked her opinion on the Uluru closure after the original segment had aired.

"This isn't indigenous people having some sort of say over what happened on their lands, their sacred sites," Boney said at the end of the breakfast program.

"The thing about (Uluru) is it is so sacred to them every time someone gets injured or hurt or has to be airlifted out ... it hurts them and they say that the ancestors mourn the loss of those people. They are not doing it to be nasty or protective of themselves, they are doing it to protect others."

Ms Hanson criticised the upcoming closure on Today and said it was "no different to coming out and saying, 'We're going to close down Bondi Beach because there are some people that have drowned'. How ridiculous is that?"

The One Nation leader said nothing needed to change because "we've been climbing the Ayers Rock, or Uluru, for many years".

"The Australian taxpayers put in millions, hundreds of millions of dollars into it and they're wanting another $27.5 million to upgrade the airport there for the resort," she said.

"Now the resort has only returned $19 million to the taxpayers only just recently. It employs over 400 people there, 38 per cent are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

"The fact is, it's money-making. It's giving jobs to indigenous communities, and you've got thousands of tourists who go there every year and want to climb the rock."