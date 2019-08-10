There is no shortage of winter activities in Vancouver, writes Belinda Feek.

Bend your knees, lean forward and curl your toes.

Now walk.

It's just started snowing on Vancouver's Grouse Mountain and we're trying out snow shoeing for the first time.

We've been given some fancy, waterproof Arc'teryx boots and I'm sure they help me not fall over throughout the day.

Boots on, it's time to clip into and strap on the show shoe; an approximate 40cm-long plastic and metal binding; a longer, snazzier version to what you'll find on a snowboard.

We're off and, taking it one slight bent knee at a time, we inch our way down the narrow the path into the forest, which already has a decent snow base.

We decide to head off to find the grizzly bears. Unfortunately, it is winter so they're hibernating.

Disappointed, I trudge on as the snow eventually gets so heavy, it's going sideways.

Arriving at the bear den, we find, surprise, surprise, that the bears aren't frolicking in the snow. They're blissfully unaware of our existence so we muck about in the snow instead.

It's March and it's a busy weekend in Vancouver.

The city is, for the fourth year, hosting the HSBC World Rugby Sevens, a true Kiwi experience across the other side of the world.

But what is there to do when you're in town for only a few days while checking out a major event?

Snowshoeing is a great way to see the mountain but get in some exercise at the same time. Photo / Grouse Mountain

Turns out there's plenty and snowshoeing is just the start.

If it's sport you're after, you're in the right city. As well as skiing or snowshoeing, there's mountain biking and ice hockey. Fair to say, however, that the Vancouver Canucks aren't the top of the table.

Heading along to a game, there are plenty of empty seats, but it doesn't take away the atmosphere.

Despite not having a clue what's going on, I'm transfixed as the puck is smashed from one end of the arena to the other.

There's whistleblowing, arguments and a bit of pushing but no fisticuffs. It's a fast-paced sport. I learn from the locals that all kids are taken along for ice-skating classes as part of their physical education at school.



The game has a festival-like atmosphere; live bands, drums, chants, and plenty of music to sing along to as the athletes smash themselves against the walls.

During the day, it's also worth checking out Stanley Park. It's littered with locals and tourists getting their exercise fix, either running, walking or biking.

The Treetop Walk at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park involves a series of seven suspension bridges built high into the trees. Photo / Tourism Vancouver

But it's no ordinary "park". I'm talking 400ha of west coast rainforest that not only has many kilometres of seawall trail, but there are beaches, food and views, as well as Canada's largest aquarium.

If you want a slightly more intense biking experience, you could check out a spin class with a difference. It's called Soul Cycle.

I'm up bright and early on a Sunday for the 8.30am class. At first glance, it's almost like pimp my spin cycle; the bikes have holders on the sides for dumbells and two long leaners at the front.

The classes are not just about cycling. They're a cross between a sprint and weights class.

We begin with a standing sprint, before press-ups – aka bending forward – is introduced. Soon we're sitting down lifting the dumbells up and out to the side.

An exhausting hour later, we're done but I feel remarkably energised.

It's time to check out the city, so I jump on the False Creek Ferry from Yaletown and head over to Granville Island.

The Cliffwalk is not a journey for those afraid of heights. Built into the edge of a cliff, walkers are left hanging, suspended out over the Calipano River. Photo / Tourism Vancouver

There's an indoor market and it's a hive of activity. As wafts of cinnamon sugar catch continually catch my senses, I discover there's everything here from the obligatory fresh bread and pastries, to pickles, seafood, coffee, cheese, fruit and fudge.

The trip was topped off with a couple of well-deserved beers at Granville Island Brewing - after all, Vancouver boasts the most breweries in British Columbia .

If you love nature and are not bothered about heights, a trip to the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is a must.

Reporter Belinda Feek is all set up for her session of snowshoeing. Photo / Supplied

It boasts the Treetops Adventure, a series of suspension bridges built high into the trees, similar to Rotorua's Treetop walk in the Redwoods Forest. I've done both, the only difference would be Capilano's are slightly higher off the ground in parts and Rotorua boasts 28 bridges compared to Capilano's 7.

But to get there, you've first got to cross the 137m long, sweeping, swinging bridge that hangs 70m, at its lowest point, above the Capilano River.

However, those wanting more of a rush can also tackle the knee-buckling Clifftop walk.

In a unique and clever piece of engineering, they've managed to build a walking track that protrudes out from a granite cliff face, roughly 100m above the river.

While walking it, you probably don't want to be told that the narrow bridges hang from just 16 anchor points.

As if that wasn't already enough to get the heart pumping, there's also a section where the floor is glass, so you can see all the way down to the river.

Antics by 'medical staff' at the Canada 7s at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium. Photo / Belinda Feek

As well as food and adventure, Vancouver is well known on the business stage for producing two of the most renown products; Lulelemon Athletica - active wear worn by many Kiwis - and outdoor apparel company Arc'teryx, which was set up by a group of climbers from North Vancouver in 1989.

Lulelemon has 400 stores around the world but still has its store in Kitsilano, which opened in 2000.

Retro backpack manufacturer Herschel, founded in the city in 2009, also opened a 5000m2 flagship store last year.

As for the Sevens, the adrenaline isn't pumping as hard because the Kiwis don't do as well usual, bailing out in the quarter-finals.

Being there felt like a trip back to the glory days of when the tournament was held in Wellington's cake tin as BC Stadium has the same, circular, set-up.

Although we may not have won the Sevens, you can't lose on a trip to Vancouver.

