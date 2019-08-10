There is no shortage of winter activities in Vancouver, writes Belinda Feek.

Bend your knees, lean forward and curl your toes.

Now walk.

It's just started snowing on Vancouver's Grouse Mountain and we're trying out snow shoeing for the first time.

We've been given some fancy, waterproof Arc'teryx boots and I'm sure they help me not fall over throughout the day.

Boots on, it's time to clip into and strap on the show shoe; an approximate 40cm-long plastic and metal binding; a longer, snazzier version to what you'll find on a snowboard.

We're off and, taking it one slight bent

Checklist: Vancouver