It's the complaint that has divided the internet.

Would you give up your seat on a plane just so another passenger could be next to their girlfriend?

Journalist Daniel Brettig has been labelled a "spoiled, entitled brat" and an "idiot" after tweeting a complaint about a recent flight experience, where he was allocated a seat away from his girlfriend.

In an attempt to be closer to his partner, Mr Brettig asked a stranger if they would swap seats with him.

But alas, the "boomer" turned down his plea.

"A boomer refused to swap seats on a flight this morning to let my gf and I sit together on the last day before we're apart for 2.5 months," his tweet, which has received more than 200 likes, read.

"Because they wanted to look out the window. Strong generational metaphor areas, Shane."

However, instead of sympathy, Mr Brettig's complaint garnered a wave of criticism on the social platform, with some Twitter users questioning why he didn't sort his seat allocation prior to flying.

"Your lack of planning is nobody else's problem," one user responded.

"Did you stomp your feet like the spoiled, entitled brat you come across as???," another added.

"Buy your seat, choose your seat. Don't ask for someone else's that they have either earned, chosen or paid for," one suggested.

Others said the request was completely fair on Mr Brettig's part, however being rejected wasn't an unfair result.

"A fair request, but the other passenger has just as much right to refuse," one argued. "Especially if they had checked in early because they wanted the window seat etc.

"I travel regularly for work and often swap seats for couples travelling together, which often means giving up a window for an aisle," another Twitter user explained.

"It can be irritating if the request is considered a matter of right, not a favour done."

In response to the debate, Mr Brettig launched a poll to see what social media users thought about the issue of swapping seats.

"Having swapped seats happily more than once I was surprised (by the outcome)," he wrote. "So I suppose we should poll. Asking to swap seats if seated separately from your s/o is."

According to the poll, 65 per cent of votes suggest Mr Brettig's request was reasonable, while 36 per cent feel he was out of line to ask.

"It's fine to ask but also completely fine for them to decline," one person said, noting calling the stranger names was rude.

"It's reasonable but also reasonable for the person to say no," another added.

"There are a lot of factors at play. Flying can be extremely stressful for some people, perhaps being near the window reduces that stress. Maybe they're a jerk, maybe not."

Mr Brettig declined to comment further when contacted by news.com.au.