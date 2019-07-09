There's no easy way to say it: I'm simply not an influencer.

I do have 1236 followers which is more than the average Joe, but I only have that many because I am a Media Person, and because I write funny (ish) stuff about myself on the internet.

Like influencers, sometimes I get given things for free because of my job — but I have no idea how to make them look cool in photos, or how to do that lovely pastel influencer filter that makes your feed look like Pinterest wallpaper.

Which is why, when I found out I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.