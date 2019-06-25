A mum has expressed her shock after being asked to pay £800 (NZ$1530) to stay at a close friend's house in Italy.

The mum was planning to visit her friend (and child's godmother) with her husband and two children when she was asked for £800 — and to foot the bill for their own food during the trip, reports the Sun.

With its weird acronyms to its endless drama, Mumsnet is crazier than your racist uncle's Facebook page.

For reference, AIBU = am I being unreasonable?, DH = darling husband, DD/DS = darling daughter / darling son, DC = darling children.

Mums love to spill the tea on Mumsnet. Photo / Mumsnet

Many felt that the request from her friend was too much.

One Mumsnet user said, "Four people staying in her home for five days? I think she's trying to let you know she doesn't want you to stay."

Another chimed in, "That's beyond cheeky. I'd be very upset. I would never dream of charging friends to visit, especially as they are the ones paying for travel, etc."

Others thought there was more to the story: "But if I thought they were taking the p**s... for example only contacting me when they wanted a cheap holiday abroad, then I would probably do something similar."

Hey ho, live & learn. Photo / Mumsnet

Thankfully (we're all tense over this, I know) the situation was resolved, with the woman explaining: "I have just spoken to her and we have had a very frank, open and friendly chat ...phew!!!

"She has apologised for the hefty sum and we have come to a mutual agreement that we are both happy with and it is all amicable. "