Anastasia Hedge flies in Qatar Airways' new QSuite from Auckland to Doha

The plane:

Boeing 777-200LR. Qatar Airways boasts the youngest, most modern fleet in the world. The 200LR offers 42 QSuite lie-flat beds and 230 Economy seats for this ultra long-haul flight — the second longest in the world at 17 hours and 40 minutes.

Class: Business. The luxurious and private QSuite launched on the Auckland-Doha route this month. With its sliding door, it really is a cabin inside the cabin. Using a digital panel you can go from dining to sleeping by touching a button. There's also ample storage as the seat next to you lifts to reveal a compartment with water and headphones. A 17-inch touchscreen offers the latest movies and TV shows.

My seat:

6D,the last row in the centre of the cabin. While it would have been nice to see out the window, these seats are great for people travelling together because they can be made into quads or doubles.

Flight time: 17 hours and 40 minutes can actually fly by! A welcome glass of Taittinger rosé certainly put me in good spirits for take-off. Two movies, dinner and some sleep and you're almost there. By the time I woke up there was time for breakfast and a refresh in the spacious and forgiving warmly lit bathroom.

How full: A subtle full circle of the cabin revealed people are willing to splash out on luxury and comfort. They can't all be lucky journalists like me.

Fellow passengers: Qatar Airways has the most stringent Business Class dress code I've encountered. Modesty is a given, out of respect for culture. But denim is also banned (a blessing when the 38C heat hits you on the tarmac) and no cargo pants, hats or activewear is allowed. I put a lot of thought into my outfit, but some of my male fellow passengers missed the memo. Yes, I'm looking at your sneakers!

Food and drink: Dinner can be eaten at any time and some tucked straight in on the afternoon flight. I decided on a dry martini with lemon, served in a cute and practical stemless glass, and roasted nuts to tide me over. Then it was smoked duck with heirloom tomatoes to start and for the main, salmon and crushed potatoes with dill. I bypassed dessert for a cognac to send me off to dreamland, but there was a cobbler and fresh berries and gourmet icecream on offer. Wine drinkers could choose from Australian and Chilean reds and whites, or a Pomerol 2013 Bordeaux.

Service: A dedicated crew member takes care of all your needs and the little extras — from the snug White Company pyjamas and Bric's toiletry kit, to the tiny fake candle on my dinner table and the surprise chocolates I was supposed to save for my son.

Luggage: A very generous 40kg, which may come in handy on my return.

Final word: You only live once.