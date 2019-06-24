Deal of the week: Inspiring Iguazu

Iguazu Falls in Argentina is one of the world's most awe inspiring sights — and one of nature's noisiest creations.

The 3km chain of waterfalls is on the itinerary of a seven-day Argentina and Brazil small-group trip priced from $4145pp, twin-share. Six nights' accommodation, all breakfasts, transport, activities and attractions are all included. Departures from Buenos Aires are on selected dates between November 20 and December 4. Book by

July 15. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



Contiki the coast

Hike and bike the magnificent California coast on a Wild Western trip designed for 18- to 35-year-olds and priced from $3542pp for bookings made by August 18.

You'll discover Santa Monica, Los Angeles' oldest beach resort. You'll also hike through Grand Canyon National Park and soak up the sunset from a catamaran as it cruises beneath San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. This package includes 13 nights' accommodation in hotels, lodges and Contiki special-stay accommodation, many meals, all transport and the expertise of guides. Book by August 18 for next year and save up to 10 per cent.



Contact: your own travel agent or Contiki, 0505 266 8454 or contiki.com



EdinburghTattoo comes to Sydney

The Royal Edinburgh Tattoo and the rousing and glorious sound of Scottish pipe and drum bands are Down Underthis October — in Sydney. Two nights' accommodation and a Gold Ticket to the event are priced from $589pp, twin-share. Book by July 31for travel from October18 to 20. The event is held on October19.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz



Wild in Namibia

Namibia is one of the most sparsely populated countries; an infinite playground for travellers who relish the idea of exploring the wilderness. A 13-day Namibia Discovery small-group trip departs from Cape Town on selected dates between October 5 and December 7. Priced from $4269pp, twin-share, the package includes four nights' hotel accommodation, two nights in a lodge and two nights in a guesthouse.

All breakfasts are included, as are 11 lunches and nine dinners, transport, activities and attractions. Book by June 30. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



Cruise guest goes free

Book a five-night round-trip cruise from Singapore, priced from $1516 for a Balcony Stateroom, and your dearest travel-buddy gets to go with you for free. Genting Dream boasts 35 restaurants and bars with a culinary emphasis on Asia. The ship also features two exclusive floors of Dream Suites with European butler service and special privileges. The cruise departs from Singapore on September 22 and calls at ports in Port Klang, Penang, Phuket and Langkawi. Book by August 31.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or helloworld.co.nz

