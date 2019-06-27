Anna Harrison enjoys Art Deco beauty and learns head nudity rules

It's always the first thing I want to know. Will I have to take my clothes off? Just thinking about visiting public baths in another country gives me a case of mild anxiety. So Budapest, the City of Spas, is enough to give me a twitchy eye.

One of the most famous is on the banks of the Danube beside the green Liberty Bridge. The imposing, turn-of-the-century building is emblazoned with capped letters: Gellert. It gets its name and thermal waters from the hill behind, after the saint who

CHECKLIST

Related articles: