A husband and wife were got the fright of their lives when they interrupted a huntsman chowing down on a possum in Tasmania.

Kiwi woman Justine Latton and her husband were visiting Mount Field National Park over the weekend when they came across the confronting scene.

Latton uploaded a photo to the Tasmanian Insects and Spiders Facebook page showing the huge huntsman dangling the possum in mid-air.

Nope! Photo / Justine Latton Facebook

The possum the spider has chosen as its meal is called a pygmy possum and is very small compared to other species.

It only grows to about 6.5cm and weigh no more than 7 grams.

However, it doesn't really make the picture any less horrifying to look at.

"Possum-eating spider! Taken by my husband at a Mt Field lodge," Latton wrote next to the photos.

Justine Latton and her husband were visiting Mount Field National Park over the weekend when they came across the confronting scene. Photo / Justine Latton

The post attracted a lot of comments and has been shared more than 5,700 times.

"That's the biggest Huntsman spider I have ever seen," one person wrote.

"OMG….stuff of nightmares," another said.