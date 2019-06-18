A husband and wife were got the fright of their lives when they interrupted a huntsman chowing down on a possum in Tasmania.
Kiwi woman Justine Latton and her husband were visiting Mount Field National Park over the weekend when they came across the confronting scene.
Latton uploaded a photo to the Tasmanian Insects and Spiders Facebook page showing the huge huntsman dangling the possum in mid-air.
The possum the spider has chosen as its meal is called a pygmy possum and is very small compared to other species.
It only grows to about 6.5cm and weigh no more than 7 grams.
However, it doesn't really make the picture any less horrifying to look at.
"Possum-eating spider! Taken by my husband at a Mt Field lodge," Latton wrote next to the photos.
The post attracted a lot of comments and has been shared more than 5,700 times.
"That's the biggest Huntsman spider I have ever seen," one person wrote.
"OMG….stuff of nightmares," another said.