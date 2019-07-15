Isobel Marriner discovers the lovely life on board the Seabourn Encore.

So little time, so much on the wish list. See more of the country. Visit relatives scattered around different parts of the land. Take a high-end cruise for an extra-special treat — after all, everyone deserves a little pampering.

Then along comes a golden opportunity; to journey around New Zealand on Seabourn's luxury cruise ship, the Encore and tick, tick, tick. Isn't it serendipitous when everything comes together ?

It's a grey day when we reach the wharf, but things brighten up with the first glimpse of our ship;

