A novel marriage proposal is a tricky thing to pull off, but when Justin McIntaggart took the plunge last weekend this subaquatic marriage proposal to his Australian girlfriend took things to a new level.

The 29-year-old was presented with the opportunity to take his girlfriend Kate Hartberg, 25, on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to visit Queensland's barrier reef in a submarine after winning a competition.

He saw it as the perfect opportunity to 'pop the question'.

Take the plunge: Justin McIntaggart proposed to girlfriend Kate Hartberg in the coral minisubmarine. Photo / Supplied, Queensland, Uber

McIntaggart was selected from 152000 entries in a draw being run by Uber and Queensland, to promote a rideshare submarine attraction on Australia's coral coast. He took it as a sign from destiny.

Advertisement

At 20 metres below the sea and surrounded by the Great Barrier Reef, the barber from Ontario, Canada, asked Ms Hartberg to marry him. No pressure, Kate.

Having navigated the three-passenger vessel to a scenic spot, the pilot tried to give the couple all the space she could in the tiny observation bubble.

There was little space in the minisub but McIntaggart was able to propose in the traditional manner in less than traditional surroundings. He had smuggled a ring into the craft with him.

"I really couldn't believe my eyes when Justin got down on one knee," said Hartberg.

Originally from the Gold Coast, Hartberg said she and her beau were united by a love of the ocean so the submarine ride was "already a 'pinch myself' moment".

Of course she said 'yes'!

Of course she said yes! Photo / Supplied, Queensland, Uber

"We were in this magnificent bubble, surrounded by stunning coral and the most bright, colourful marine life, both in awe by the whole experience," she said, back on terra firma and still giddy from the surprise.

"It was just perfect, and extra special to share this moment in my home country."

The couple met in Canada in 2014, while Ms Hartberg was on a working holiday in Banf. Five years later they could not have foreseen they would be taking a dive together through Queensland's Agincourt Reef.

The couple are continuing their travels through Queensland, visiting the Daintree Rainforest and Cairns as they begin planning their dream wedding.

The Queensland and Uber's submarine project scUber will be taking its final passengers today. It has spent the past month ferrying adventurous passengers through the Barrier Reef at a cost of AU$3000 ($3,165) per ride.

As part of the project the ride hailing app Uber has pledged a donation of $106000 to the coral conservation NGO Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef.

Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef CEO Andy Ridley was one of the first passengers in Uber's submarine taxi. Emerging from the sub after a launch in May he was delighted about Ubers investment in the project and the awareness it had brought, saying that the project has helped people get closer to the Reef and encouraged "more nuanced approach" to reef conservation.

"It's a lot of money if you're used to paying $11 for an Uber," but Ridley feels for the once-in-a-lifetime experience it's worth the steep fare.