Deal of the week: Island Thanksgiving festival

Norfolk Island has grown its reputation for growing great foods, from organic produce to fish, beef and pork, from coffee and cheese to honey. The island boasts more than 20 eateries and celebrates both food and America's Thanksgiving Day on the long weekend of November 25 to 28. Experience this foodies' festival with a five-night package priced from $1199pp, twin-share. There are options to extend your stay and/or upgrade your accommodation package. Return flights from New Zealand can also be arranged. Book by September 24.



Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



Hidden Fiji playground

Tucked away on the northern-most tip of Viti Levu in Fiji, Volivoli Beach Resort is nestled in lush gardens and has a stunning marine playground right on your bure doorstep. A 2.5-hour scenic drive from Nadi International Airport, the resort is run by a Fijian family. A fivenight stay, including return Fiji Airways fares from Auckland to Nadi, is priced from $2619pp, twin-share for an Ocean View room. Return airport transfers are included, as are all meals. Pay $188pp for each extra night. This package is valid for travel by June 27 or from September 7 to 13; October 20 to November12 or November 23 to December 13. Book by close of business tomorrow, June 19, or until this deal has sold out.



Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz



Saigon to Siem Reap

Get a taste of local culture and explore the Kampong Phluk Floating village in Siem Reap, where handmade houses are suspended by 16-foot stilts. A nine-day Saigon to Siem Reap tour with four-star accommodation, daily breakfasts and all transport, attraction and activity fees is priced from $1725pp, twin share. Applicable for tours booked for selected departures between October 18 through to November 29, this On The Go tour must be booked by June 27. Departures are from Ho Chi Minh City. The itinerary includes Can Tho, Ho Chi Min City, and Phnom Penh, before finishing in Siem Reap. Return airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



Cruise to Normandy

Lap up the views along the picturesque Seine River, explore stunning gardens, quaint towns and awe-inspiring cathedrals on a journey from Paris to historic Normandy aboard a river cruiser. Book by June 27 to secure a discounted price of $4290pp, twin share.

Couples can also get and air credit of up to $2600. This eight-day cruise includes an excursion to Normandy Landing Beaches, a visit to the site of Saint Joan of Arc's martyrdom and to the Gothic Rouen Cathedral, made famous by the paintings of Claude Monet. A guided exploration of Paris itself is saved until last on this comprehensive tour. Departures from Paris are between March and October next year.



Contact:your own travel agent or Avalon Waterways, 0800 000 883 or avalonwaterways.co.nz



Hustle, bustle, then beach

A spectacular light show, the culture of Hong Kong, the city's incredible shopping and food are all on offer for three nights, before a relaxing escape to the beach in Phuket, Thailand, for seven nights. This 10-night Hong Kong city and Thailand beach combo is priced from $1099pp, twin-share, for travel between July 1 and September 10. Book by June 30.

Contact: Our Asia, 0800 802 742 or ourasia.co.nz



