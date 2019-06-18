Steve Braunias orders a High Tea luncheon inside Sydney's parliament.

The best thing about Australian politics — very well, the only good thing — is the food. I went for a High Tea at the New South Wales Parliament in Sydney a few days after the shock re-election of Scott Morrison. The papers were thick with ink trying to understand what just happened; I took the Australian and the Sydney Morning Herald with me to lunch, but I never got the chance to read. I was kept busy with food, and also the play of light and shade outside in

Related articles:

CHECKLIST