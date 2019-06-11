A hunter travelling from Melbourne to New Zealand claims he was aggressively harassed by a "vegan" Jetstar worker over his hunting bow.

However, a Jetstar spokesperson said the team member was appropriate following the process in place to protect the safety of passengers.

Peter Griffiths, an Australian man, was picking up his boarding pass from customer service when a Jetstar customer service representative stopped and questioned him.

In a Facebook video Griffiths uploaded straight after the alleged interaction he is wearing a camouflage jacket.

In a Facebook video, Griffiths uploaded straight after the alleged interaction, he is wearing a camouflage jacket.

He believes he was singled out because of his appearance.

"She asked me if I hunted" and Griffiths replied, "I've got my bow case with me, my camouflage on so yeah I do a bit of hunting."

The hunter said she continued to ask questions about his bow case and if he had a licence to hunt when he replied that "you don't really need a licence to hunt" Griffiths claims that she aggressively insisted that he, in fact, needed a licence.

In the Facebook video, Griffiths says that he was confused about how a licence has anything to do with him travelling to New Zealand.

Griffiths was checking in the bow as part of his luggage and said he had taken it on multiple flights without being questioned about it.

The Jetstar worker continued to question him about his bow strings being "rubber or silicone", and if they were silicone she would call the federal police as it "could be deemed explosive."

A Jetstar spokesperson told the Herald in a statement: "We have processes in place to protect the safety of passengers and to comply with regulatory requirements regarding the transport of weapons.

"Our customer service team member asked appropriate questions to understand the construction of the hunting bow to ensure our processes were followed."

After the altercation, he asked the worker if she was vegan. He claims her face changed and that she was offended by the question.

From there he said that she was pissed off and got "quite rowdy".

Management then joined in and told the hunter that he had offended the worker by asking her if she was vegan.

Towards the end of the video, the hunter is shocked by the turn of events.

"I've officially offended someone that tried to kick me off the plane and get me in trouble with the federal police just for carrying a bow," Griffiths said.

"She [made a] bee-line towards me, I should have seen it coming.

"Be careful of that boys, don't let them knock you around, but watch out for the vegans.

"I don't have a problem with them, I have a lot of friends who are vegan, there are just a few nuts out there. I ran into one of them."

Griffiths boarded the plane successfully but said he no longer wants to fly with Jetstar.

The hunter said he had since made a complaint to Jetstar management, but Jetstar claims that no formal complaint has been made.

According to Jetstar's policy on transporting weapons, the airline may agree to carry weapons as checked baggage as long it is approved.

"Any approved items need to be packed according to all applicable national and international laws and regulations," it says on the Jetstar website.

Once he returned from hunting Tahr in New Zealand, Griffiths told the Herald his hunting bow went missing as baggage in transit.

He is now seeking legal advice, but is unsure the disappearance of his weapon was related to the previous incident.

According to Aviation Security Service, New Zealand, all recreational weapons used for hunting that discharge a projectile are restricted from carry-on luggage but they can be checked-in, if approved by your airline.

Griffiths was checking in the bow as part of his luggage and said he had taken it on multiple flights without being questioned about it. Photo / IHunt DownUnder Facebook

Under the New Zealand Crimes Act crossbows (bow and arrows) are classified as offensive weapons, but they do not need to be licensed.

"Bow and arrows should only be carried with a lawful, proper and sufficient purpose, for example, you are taking your crossbow to archery practice or hunting," the New Zealand website states.