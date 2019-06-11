Screen-dependent millennials are turning to their phones for impulse bookings and to break down language barriers


While on their honeymoon in Hoi An in central Vietnam last month, Sharadhi Gadagkar and Kunal Patel didn't bother a hotel concierge with questions about things to do. Instead, the couple signed up for their first Airbnb experience, a tour organised by SecretEATS, during which they hit five locations serving original cocktails, including a spiked iced coffee in the wood-planked loft of a designer boutique. It was a perfectly tipsy three hours with two other guests and two guides.

"We love booking these types

