Eleanor Barker enters the Etihad Premium Lounge, Terminal 3, at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The greeting:

A warm smile from one of the most beautifully made-up women I've ever seen. I wanted to ask where she got her glasses from.

First impression: We were dropped off directly in front of the Etihad Business Class check-in area at Terminal 3. The entire check-in area was exclusively for Business Class passengers. It was hard not to feel utterly smug about it all.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What's there: This was a more appealing space than I have experienced in most other lounges, so large it's hard

Related articles: