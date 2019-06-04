Eleanor Barker enters the Etihad Premium Lounge, Terminal 3, at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The greeting:

A warm smile from one of the most beautifully made-up women I've ever seen. I wanted to ask where she got her glasses from.

First impression: We were dropped off directly in front of the Etihad Business Class check-in area at Terminal 3. The entire check-in area was exclusively for Business Class passengers. It was hard not to feel utterly smug about it all.

What's there: This was a more appealing space than I have experienced in most other lounges, so large it's hard to imagine it ever feeling crowded. Dark wood, white marble floors, super-attractive staff and comfy seating abound. Guests can also enjoy a massage or facial in the Six Senses Spa for a small fee. You can make your own coffee at one of the machines, but why would you when you're instantly offered one from a barista?

Who's there: On my visit the space was lightly populated but as it is so large, it felt very quiet indeed.

Anything for the kids? The kids' room has a nanny on duty at all times, which I'm pretty sure means you can bail on them if you want. There are plenty of activities and games to keep them amused.

Tech stuff: Great Wi-Fi for those of us with basic needs — further back in the lounge is the business centre. The area has higher wall partitions for more privacy and several iMac workstations available for use.

The view: Fairly unremarkable views of the airport in my opinion but the lounge itself is bright and warm, with its earthy white-and-brown palette punctuated by duck egg and orange accents.

Eating and drinking: The buffet table was huge and international; I would have liked to have tried more. The scrambled eggs seemed to be slow cooked over a low heat, super creamy. I wasn't as fond of the turkey bacon. Tons of variety and choices available, including Middle Eastern, Asian and Western cuisines.

The bathrooms: Light wood, marble and tile, with large shower suites.

The lounge atmosphere: Peaceful yet observant, it's not hard at all to find a staff member to serve you.

The bottom line: I wish I could have stayed longer.