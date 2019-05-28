Peter Gunn is the chef and owner of Ides, in Melbourne. idesmelbourne.com.au

What was your greatest holiday?

In 2014, my wife and I took our 6-month-old to Paris. We had picnics in parks every day and dined out at multiple Michelin-starred restaurants at night with the baby asleep in his pushchair.

And the worst?

Cambodia 2013 was extremely tough for me. I was overwhelmed by the poverty and the begging. I couldn't enjoy myself knowing there was some hungry person on every corner.

If we bump into you on holiday, what are you most likely to be doing?

Eating. My travel plans are always based around where I can dine. I like finding markets and small out-of-the-way family restaurants during the day and enjoy going to fine-dining restaurants at night.

If we could teleport you to one place in New Zealand for a week-long holiday, where would it be?

I think down south, maybe Queenstown where there is snow. I haven't had much snow in my life.

Montjuic cable car gives great views over Barcelona. Photo / Getty Images

How about for a dream holiday internationally?

I'm feeling Spain, my brother and I caught up for a weekend in 2016 in Barcelona, the culture was so alive. The food was great and the architecture is right up my ally. I would love to head along the coast to San Sebastian too.

What's the dumbest thing you've ever done when travelling?

I fell asleep in an airport taxi from Milan to Malpensa. I woke up in a confused state and got off at the wrong terminal, missing my flight from Milan to Girona.

Aisle seat or window seat?

Aisle.

Complete this sentence: I can't travel without …

A passport, I have found this out the hard way. I also need compression socks. My father passed away from DVT in Scotland after a flight from Wellington and now I cannot fly without them. They are also great after a long day of walking.

What's the best travel tip you've ever been given?

If you have a stopover at LAX you can get on "the parking spot" shuttle bus which takes you from the terminal to a carpark which has an In-N-Out Burger across the road. You can go get a double-double then get the bus back.

What was the most memorable meal you've had while travelling?

Sushi in Japan, hands down. Middle of summer, high-quality seafood, excellent rice.

What's the best thing you've brought back from a trip?

I found a drinking flask in a hostel in Japan back in 2011. I no longer have the lid but I drink from it every day at work.

Favourite airport to land at?

Dubai. There is a Shake Shack there.