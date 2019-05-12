A passenger jet was brought safely down to land at Mandalay airport after its front landing gear had failed to deploy.

In spite of a technical problem the pilot was able to bring the plane to a safe if dramatic stop, along with the 89 passengers on board.

Miraculous: The Embraer 190 which was landed safely without front landing gear. Photo / Aung Thura, AP

Ground staff watched on alarmed as the Embraer 190 had been circling the airport with only two set of landing gear deployed.

Captain Myat Moe Aung radioed traffic control to check if the wheels had deployed following the technical malfunction.

Advertisement

It was decided that the flight from Yangon to Mandalay should attempt an emergency landing, after dumping excess fuel to reduce aircraft weight and the amount of flammable material onboard.

Myanmar

national air port pic.twitter.com/gpLNoVsAmt — myozaw4488 (@myozaw44881) May 12, 2019

Heart in mouth, bystanders were able to film the miraculous emergency landing which was safely – if not gracefully – performed.

The Embraer jet skidded for roughly 25 seconds with its nose on the tarmac before coming to a halt.

Last week a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane overran the runway landing at Myanmar's Yangon International Airport, injuring 17.

Thanks to this skilful landing by Captain Myat Moe Aung in this second incident there were no reported injuries from the 89 passengers or crew.