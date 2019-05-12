Be organised. Be early. Invest in good sleep. Be kind.

Being kind actually helped me to feel quite confident and calm in foreign situations, looking after people will make you new friends and get you nice new digs.

Johnny Brugh stars in new series Educators on TVNZ OnDemand. Photo / Supplied

I get homesick, interestingly, in hot weather. I spent a summery month in America and I started to long for the cold and sleet of New Zealand.

When I got home it was freezing, but like coming up for air. I understand that this is insanity, yet it's not the weather alone, it's that I love my home the most.

