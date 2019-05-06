.

1 CHOOSE TRAVEL WISELY

Although some tour operators offer ski holidays to Japan, we organised our trip ourselves. While never a budget option, indirect flight costs to Tokyo are lower. Deals for international travellers include the

Japan Rail Pass

, bought in advance. It gives unlimited travel with most rail companies for seven, 14 or 21 days, from $391.

2 CHECK THE OFF-PISTE RULES

While Japan is famed for powder snow, rules for going off piste and into trees vary between areas, so research them before deciding on a destination.

3 GO FOR THE PISTES, TOO

Plentiful snowfall makes for well-covered pistes as well, and we found them beautifully groomed, with a large proportion of wide, long intermediate to advanced runs. Japan is a long way to go to learn, but novices are well-served by gentle slopes at the foot of ski areas.

4 EAT YOUR FILL

Eating and drinking costs are comparable to those in European ski resorts — on average, about $5 buys bottomless hot chocolate, $10 a beer or sake and $13 or so a truly delicious meal. Splashing out on tempura and sashimi menus in Hakuba cost us $40 or more.

5 FAT SKIS AND SNOWBOARDS RIDE INSIDE

While the gondola lifts we rode were modern, their ski carriers weren't, so we had to take skis inside, sometimes with tips poking out of the doors. However, sturdy covers are provided, to protect both the kit and the lift.

6 LIFT PASS HOLDERS ARE COOL

Hands-free lift passes haven't reached Japan yet. Instead, passes are displayed in a holder on an arm or a hand. And this being Japan, as well as plain holders there are innumerable fancy ones representing animals, superheroes, emojis . . .