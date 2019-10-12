Melissa Nightingale sails on board the SS Bon Voyage on a round trip from Bordeaux

First impression and check-in experience:

We were the last to arrive in Bordeaux so were able to step off our shuttle and straight on to the ship. It was smooth and effortless and within five minutes we had been shown to our room.

Mum and I were blown away by the fantastic service and the beautiful decor around the ship. Being able to sit down in the dining room with a glass of good French wine in hand so soon after arriving certainly made for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.