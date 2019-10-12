Melissa Nightingale sails on board the SS Bon Voyage on a round trip from Bordeaux

First impression and check-in experience:

We were the last to arrive in Bordeaux so were able to step off our shuttle and straight on to the ship. It was smooth and effortless and within five minutes we had been shown to our room.

Mum and I were blown away by the fantastic service and the beautiful decor around the ship. Being able to sit down in the dining room with a glass of good French wine in hand so soon after arriving certainly made for a relaxing and comfortable experience.

Owners: Uniworld, part of the Travel Corporation group.

Flag: Netherlands.

Our trip: This sample cruise was a snapshot of the cruises that will be available to guests. It was a round trip from Bordeaux. The SS Bon Voyage sails on three itineraries through France: the eight-day Brilliant Bordeaux (now priced from $5590), 15-day A Portrait of France (now priced from $14,000) and 22-day Ultimate France ($25,700).

The main lobby features a stunning chandelier for a grand feeling as guests board the ship. Photo / Supplied

How big?

110m long by 11.4m wide.

How old? Built in 2006 but fully refurbished in 2019.

How many passengers? 124.

Destinations: We sailed on the Garonne and Dordogne Rivers, stopping at the historic Fort Medoc, the town of Libourne, and the city of Bordeaux. We were also able to take excursions to places such as the medieval village of Saint-Emilion and the Dune du Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe.

Cabins: There are six classic cabins, 30 deluxe, 22 French balcony, two suites, and two grand suites. Our deluxe cabin was designed in a boutique hotel style, with a large window just above the water line and a marble bathroom with a rain shower head.

Food and drink: The food was a highlight of the cruise, with the chef sourcing fresh, local products for the meals. We were spoilt for choice with large buffets at both breakfast and lunch, and four-course menus at dinner, all served in the main dining room, Le Grand Fromage. We also enjoyed visiting the Café du Soleil on the upper deck where are chef prepared us fresh pizza while we snacked on salads, cheeses, and small desserts.

The sommelier was on hand at meal times to provide expert advice on the local wines provided with meals. Photo / Supplied

The menu contained a suggested white and red wine each evening, but my mother fell so in love with the Semillon Sauvignon Blanc served on the first night that the sommelier put aside a bottle to be served especially to her for the remainder of the cruise.

Service: The staff made us feel like family and were quick to offer advice on great things to do in port (or where to keep a close eye on our valuables). I could not fault a single thing in the service and was sad to say goodbye to many of the staff at the end of the trip. It was a shock to return to work and find nobody was calling me "madame".

Entertainment and exercise: On board entertainment included live music and a French cancan demonstration, as well as a paint and wine class with a local artist. Yoga classes were held on the sundeck and bicycles were available to ride in port.

Facilities: The gym and infinity pool were available for all guests to use, as well as a self-service laundry and a 24-hour tea and coffee station. Wi-Fi was included.

Shore tours: Each day was packed with activities, including chateau visits, wine tastings, and guided tours. Most spectacular was the guided visit into the Saint-Emilion Monolithic Church, a stunning religious building dug into the existing limestone. A sunrise hike up the Dune du Pilat, while chilly, was also not to be missed.

The deluxe cabins have wide windows just above the water line, and luxuriously soft beds. Photo / Supplied

Contact/website:

www.uniworld.com/nz/

What's great about this ship? The five-star comfort, the service, and the food.

What's not? My only wish was that we could have more unstructured time in port. Taking part in the excursions will fill up a day quickly, so try to set aside some time to explore without a guide.

Ideal for: People who want to relax with a good wine while on board, and see plenty of sights in the port.